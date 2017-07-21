Scaramucci: ‘I Actually Think The White House Is On Track’

In his first press briefing as the new White House communications director, Anthony Scaramucci pushed back on questions from reporters about getting the White House back on track after the shakeup in the communications shop.

“I’m going to take a slight issue with the question because I actually think the White House is on track and we’re actually, I think, doing a really good job,” he said. “We have a whole list of things, and I didn’t want to come out here with our list of accomplishments and start a whole advertisement infomercial right now. I wanted to talk about personnel movement and how we’re thinking about things. But I think we’re doing an amazing job.”

He said he spoke with President Donald Trump earlier Friday about “letting him be himself” and “express his full identity” when it comes to communicating with the public over social media.

“I think he’s got some of the best political instincts in the world, and perhaps in history. If you think about it, he started his political ascent two years and two months ago, and he’s done a phenomenal job for the American people. And the people I grew up with, they so identify with the President and they love him and so we’re going to get that message out,” he said.