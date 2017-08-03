Anthony Scaramucci Says He’ll Speak Publicly Friday

Anthony Scaramucci, the ousted White House communications director, told CNN on Wednesday that he will address the public on Friday in an online event.

Scaramucci said that the event will be available on several public platforms during the day with the help of former Fox News executive Bill Shine, per CNN.

Just on Tuesday, Scaramucci told the Huffington Post that he planned to “go dark” now that he was forced out of the White House.

He was asked to resign by John Kelly, the new White House chief of staff, on Monday after the New Yorker published a profanity-filled rant from Scaramucci about “leakers” and his former White House colleagues.