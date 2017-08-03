TPM Livewire

Anthony Scaramucci Says He’ll Speak Publicly Friday

Deputy White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders speaks to members of the media in the Brady Press Briefing room of the White House in Washington, Friday, July 21, 2017. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP
By Published August 3, 2017 8:37 am

Anthony Scaramucci, the ousted White House communications director, told CNN on Wednesday that he will address the public on Friday in an online event.

Scaramucci said that the event will be available on several public platforms during the day with the help of former Fox News executive Bill Shine, per CNN.

Just on Tuesday, Scaramucci told the Huffington Post that he planned to “go dark” now that he was forced out of the White House.

He was asked to resign by John Kelly, the new White House chief of staff, on Monday after the New Yorker published a profanity-filled rant from Scaramucci about “leakers” and his former White House colleagues.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
