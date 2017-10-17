Scaramucci Post Tweets Poll Asking How Many Jews Were Killed In The Holocaust

The Scaramucci Post stepped in it.

The new pet project from Anthony Scaramucci, who served a mere 10 days as White House communications director, has been tackling a random assortment of topics through Twitter polls and retweets since the media account launched in August.

On Tuesday, the Scaramucci Post apparently attempted to take on Holocaust deniers.

After retweeting posts about an Anne Frank Halloween costume asking for readers “thoughts?” on the topic, the Scaramucci Post launched a new poll, asking for feedback on “how many Jews were killed in the Holocaust?”

The tweet was apparently posted by Lance Laifer, whose Twitter profile says he runs a program called Hedge Funds vs. Malaria and Pneumonia, and who is responsible for posting Scaramucci Post’s tweets.

The poll was deleted after being live for about an hour and was apparently posted “without consulting @Scaramucci who is traveling in London.”

Laifer apologized from the Scaramucci account, saying the poll was supposed to “highlight ignorance of the basic facts of the Holocaust.”

It’s widely known that 6 million Jewish people were killed by the Nazis during the Holocaust. An estimated 11 million people total were murdered during the genocide in Europe in the 1940s, including Jews, as well as several other groups like gay people, gypsies, the physically or mentally disabled and Slavic people.

The purpose of The Scaramucci Post is vague, as Scarmucci has claimed it will discuss “what’s going on in society and how we can make this society better.”

Despite these lofty goals, the account’s feed mostly consists of emojis, Twitter surveys — asking followers about everything from “How are you?” to whether the U.S. should instigate a nuclear war — and retweets of other outlet’s stories asking followers for “thoughts?” on articles.