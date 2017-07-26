Scaramucci Compares O’Care Repeal Effort To Lincoln’s Abolition Of Slavery

White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci on Wednesday night compared Republican lawmakers’ ongoing efforts to repeal Obamacare to former President Abraham Lincoln’s abolition of slavery.

“I’m wondering whether the President feels he’s been front-stabbed by some of the senators who voted down that repeal of Obamacare,” BBC Newsnight reporter Emily Maitlis asked.

“Well, it’s too early. It’s too early. What do we know,” Scaramucci said.

He called Congress “a congregational setting” with “a lot of conversations that go on.”

“If you’ve read ‘Team of Rivals,’ it took Lincoln three or four times to get what he wanted from the Senate and the House of Representatives, which was the full abolition of slavery,” Scaramucci said. “That was a much tougher thing to get done than what we’re working on right now, but it’s too early.”