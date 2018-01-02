Scaramucci Denies Report He Could Return To The White House

Anthony Scaramucci, who served a short stint as White House communications director in July, on Monday pushed back on a Daily Beast report that he could return to the Trump administration.

Don’t believe fake news. No standards left in journalism anymore. All anonymous sources. @thedailybeast this week’s fake news award. https://t.co/Y4rr1mw9t2 — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) January 2, 2018

Scaramucci’s tweet followed a Monday night report in the Daily Beast that Scaramucci has been telling friends that President Donald Trump and other members of the Trump family want him to return to the administration. Three sources close to Scaramucci told the Daily Beast that the former communications director brags that he speaks with the President over the phone.

After his ouster from the Trump administration over the summer, Scaramucci vowed to go quiet. But recently, he has made appearances on cable news to defend the Trump administration.