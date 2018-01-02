TPM Livewire

Scaramucci Denies Report He Could Return To The White House

Deputy White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders speaks to members of the media in the Brady Press Briefing room of the White House in Washington, Friday, July 21, 2017. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP
By Published January 2, 2018 6:59 am

Anthony Scaramucci, who served a short stint as White House communications director in July, on Monday pushed back on a Daily Beast report that he could return to the Trump administration.

Scaramucci’s tweet followed a Monday night report in the Daily Beast that Scaramucci has been telling friends that President Donald Trump and other members of the Trump family want him to return to the administration. Three sources close to Scaramucci told the Daily Beast that the former communications director brags that he speaks with the President over the phone.

After his ouster from the Trump administration over the summer, Scaramucci vowed to go quiet. But recently, he has made appearances on cable news to defend the Trump administration.

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
