Scaramucci Apologizes For Calling Trump A ‘Hack’ In 2015

Deputy White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders speaks to members of the media in the Brady Press Briefing room of the White House in Washington, Friday, July 21, 2017. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP
By Published July 21, 2017 2:52 pm

Newly minted White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci apologized “for the 50th time” Friday for calling his new boss, President Donald Trump, “another hack politician.” 

“I know you’ve been one of the President’s strongest supporters for a while now,” ABC News’ Jonathan Karl said at the first on-camera White House press briefing since June 29. “But does he know what you said about him back in 2015 when you said he was a hack politician?”

“He brings it up every 15 seconds, OK?” Scaramucci said, responding to Karl. “One of the biggest mistakes that I made because I was an unexperienced person in the world of politics. I was supporting another candidate.”

“I should have never said that about him, so, Mr. President, if you’re listening, I personally apologize for the 50th time for saying that,” he continued. “But here’s the wonderful thing about the news media. That was three minutes of my life. He’s never forgotten it, and you’ve never forgotten it. But I hope one day, Mr. President, you’ll forget it.”

Scaramucci had called Trump the name in response a comment from the then-candidate that, compared to builders, “these hedge fund guys, they move around papers.”

Watch below via NBC News:

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Matt Shuham
Matt Shuham is a news writer for TPM. He was previously assistant editor of The National Memo and managing editor of the Harvard Political Review. He is available by email at mshuham@talkingpointsmemo.com and on Twitter @mattshuham.
