Hospital Upgrades Scalise Condition To ‘Serious,’ Says He Is ‘More Responsive’

MedStar Washington Hospital Center on Saturday said House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) “continues to show signs of improvement” after being shot last week when a gunman opened fire at a Republican congressional baseball practice.

“Congressman Steve Scalise is in serious condition. He underwent another surgery today, but continues to show signs of improvement,” the hospital said in a statement released Saturday. “He is more responsive, and is speaking with his loved ones.”

Scalise spent the night watching baseball, according to a post from his Twitter account. The house majority whip is a fan of the sport and, according to the New York Times, a “fixture” at practices for the annual congressional game.