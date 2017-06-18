TPM Livewire

Hospital Upgrades Scalise Condition To ‘Serious,’ Says He Is ‘More Responsive’

PIN-IT
FBI Agents investigate a car on E. Monroe Ave. in Alexandria, Va., Thursday, June 15, 2017, the day after House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of La. was shot during during a congressional baseball practice nearby. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Jacquelyn Martin/AP
By Published June 18, 2017 8:47 am

MedStar Washington Hospital Center on Saturday said House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) “continues to show signs of improvement” after being shot last week when a gunman opened fire at a Republican congressional baseball practice.

“Congressman Steve Scalise is in serious condition. He underwent another surgery today, but continues to show signs of improvement,” the hospital said in a statement released Saturday. “He is more responsive, and is speaking with his loved ones.”

Scalise spent the night watching baseball, according to a post from his Twitter account. The house majority whip is a fan of the sport and, according to the New York Times, a “fixture” at practices for the annual congressional game.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Trump Lawyer Sends Mixed Messages About Russia Probe, Mueller, Tweets about 3 hours ago

Jay Sekulow, an attorney on President Donald Trump's legal team, on Sunday sent mixed...

Rubio: Trump Should Be 'Welcoming' Probe, Not Tweeting About Witch Hunts about 3 hours ago

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) on Sunday said President Donald Trump should be welcoming the investigation...

Gingrich: 'No Idea' What Trump Meant By Tweet Appearing To Confirm Probe about 3 hours ago

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, a staunch supporter of President Donald Trump, on Sunday...

Schiff: Trump's Team Is Using 'Scorched Earth' Tactics To Undermine Mueller about 4 hours ago

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) on Sunday said President Donald Trump's team is using "scorched...

Lawyer Claims Despite Tweets, Trump Isn't Under Investigation, 'Period' about 4 hours ago

Jay Sekulow, an attorney on President Donald Trump's legal team, on Sunday said Trump is not under...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.