Scalise: The Right To Bear Arms ‘Is’ Unlimited Under The 2nd Amendment

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA), who was shot in the hip at a congressional baseball practice in June, on Sunday said the right to bear arms is unlimited under the Second Amendment.

“Do you have a sense of normalcy yet? Do you look forward to the moment where you won’t think about it every day?” Chuck Todd asked Scalise on NBC News’ “Meet the Press,” referring to the baseball practice shooting where Scalise was injured.

“You know, it’s not that there are bad thoughts that I think of, because there was so much good that came out of a bad act,” Scalise said.

Asked why he thinks a week after the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history was “too soon” to have a discussion about gun control, Scalise said, “We’ve had a gun control debate for a long time.”

“Is there a limit?” Todd asked. “Is the right to bear arms unlimited or is there a limit?”

“Look, the Second Amendment really predates the Bill of Rights,” Scalise replied. “It is a long history in our country to make sure that you protect the right of citizens to bear arms.”

“But is it unlimited?” Todd pressed.

“It is,” Scalise replied.