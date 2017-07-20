TPM Livewire

Sanders: Trump ‘Doesn’t Intend’ To Fire Mueller ‘At This Time’ Despite Remarks

PIN-IT
Deputy White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders speaking during the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington, Thursday, July 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP
By Published July 20, 2017 5:34 pm

Deputy White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Thursday said President Donald Trump does not plan to fire Robert Mueller, the special counsel overseeing the federal investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, despite the President’s warning that Mueller should not exceed the parameters of the probe.

“The point he’s trying to make is that the clear purpose of the Russia investigation is to review Russia’s meddling in the election, and that that should be the focus of the investigation. Nothing beyond that,” Sanders said during an off-camera, audio-only White House briefing, according to an official transcript.

Trump on Wednesday said it would be “a violation” if Mueller looked into his personal finances.

“Look, this is about Russia. So I think if he wants to go, my finances are extremely good, my company is an unbelievably successful company,” Trump said in an interview with the New York Times.

Bloomberg reported Thursday, citing a single unnamed source familiar with the probe, that federal investigators are looking into several of Trump’s business dealings involving Russian partners.

Trump on Wednesday would not say whether he would fire Mueller if the special counsel went outside the parameters of the Russia investigation: “I can’t answer that question because I don’t think it’s going to happen,” he said.

Asked whether his remarks were a threat or warning to Mueller, Sanders said Trump was “making it clear that the special counsel should not move outside the scope of the investigation.”

“Does that mean that firing the special counsel is something that’s on the table for this President?” a reporter asked.

“Although the President has the authority to do so, he doesn’t intend to do so,” Sanders said, an echo of a statement she made in June on the same subject.

“When asked about Mueller today a couple of times you’ve used conditional language,” another reporter asked. “How can his independence be guaranteed if you’re saying in conditional tense that he’s not going to try to have him removed?”

“Look, I can’t predict everything that could possibly take place in the future and what Mueller could potentially do that might create an outrageous reason not to take action,” Sanders said. “I’m not going to talk about hypotheticals. I can talk about where we are today.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Sanders: Trump 'Doesn't Intend' To Fire Mueller 'At This Time' Despite Remarks 9 seconds ago

Deputy White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Thursday said President Donald Trump...

'Pizzagate' Promoter Responds To ADL's Alt-Right List With Video From Auschwitz about 2 hours ago

Jack Posobiec, a prominent alt-right activist and promoter of right-wing conspiracy theories, on Thursday posted a video...

Key Trumpcare Holdout Says He's A Yes If Guaranteed A Vote On His Amendment about 3 hours ago

For months, Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) has been a staunch critic of Senate Republicans' replacement for the...

Trump Counterterrorism Adviser Says Russia Did In Fact Meddle In Election about 3 hours ago

President Donald Trump's chief counterterrorism adviser said Thursday it’s “pretty clear” that the Russian...

House Dems Respond To Lawsuit Over Hallway Display Of Rainbow Pride Flags about 3 hours ago

Democratic members of the House responded on Wednesday to an anti-marriage equality lawyer who filed...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.