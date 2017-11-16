Sanders: Senate Taking ‘Appropriate Action’ On Franken Allegations

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Thursday that the Senate was taking “appropriate action” regarding allegations that Sen. Al Franken (R-MN)

“It appears that the Senate is looking into that, which they should, and we feel that’s an appropriate action,” Sanders said, in a brief response to a reporter’s question.

On Thursday, Los Angeles radio anchor Leeann Tweeden said that Franken had forcibly kissed her while they rehearsed a skit for U.S. troops stationed in the Middle East during a USO trip. A photo shared by Tweeden also appears to show Franken grabbing her breasts while she slept on a military transport flight.

Franken apologized to Tweeden but said in two separate statements that he didn’t remember the rehearsal “in the same way,” and “as Leeanne does.”

Senators from both parties have called for an ethics investigation into Franken, and the senator has said he would cooperate with such an investigation.

Sanders also said Thursday that allegations of sexual misconduct made by several women against Republican U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore were “very troubling” but did not specify any further actions Trump planned on taking regarding Moore’s campaign, nor whether Moore should step aside from his campaign.