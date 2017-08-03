TPM Livewire

Sanders Says Trump Aide Put Reporter ‘In His Place’ By Haranguing Him On Air

PIN-IT
Susan Walsh/AP
By Published August 3, 2017 12:31 pm

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Wednesday yukked it up with Fox News star Sean Hannity about a particularly contentious exchange between a CNN reporter and White House aide who harangued him from the briefing room podium.

Hannity asked Sanders about White House aide Stephen Miller’s appearance at the beginning of her press briefing earlier in the day, when he “faced off with fake news’ CNN’s Jim Acosta,” according to Hannity.

“So what’s it like to take on members of an abusively biased press, fake news, every single day?” Hannity said. “I doubt CNN’s going to run that exchange with Stephen Miller today.”

CNN broadcast the exchange between Acosta and Miller during the White House briefing on Wednesday. The network continued to broadcast one notable remark of Miller’s, when he accused Acosta of “cosmopolitan bias,” on Thursday morning.

“They may run an edited version, but my guess is it isn’t the one where Stephen Miller puts him in his place,” Sanders replied with a smile.

“He really does,” Hannity chortled.

When Miller returned control of the briefing to Sanders on Wednesday, he joked, “I think that went exactly as planned.  I think that was what Sarah was hoping would happen.”

“Thank you, Stephen,” Sanders replied. “Thank you.  That was exciting.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Sanders Says Trump Aide Put Reporter 'In His Place' By Haranguing Him On Air 6 minutes ago

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Wednesday yukked it up with Fox...

After Alleged Threats Over O'Care Vote, Zinke Shares A Beer With Murkowski 9 minutes ago

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke wants you to know he's getting along just fine with Sen....

GOP Rep.: Border Wall Is A 'Metaphor,' 'No One' Believed Mexico Would Pay (VIDEO) 13 minutes ago

Rep. Francis Rooney (R-FL) said Thursday that “no one could really believe that Mexicans were...

New Hampshire's GOP Governor: 'The President Is Wrong' About My State 23 minutes ago

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu (R) combatted the President’s negative comments about drug addiction...

New Hampshire Senator: Trump Comments About NH Are ‘Disgusting’ about 2 hours ago

During a January phone call with Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto, President Donald Trump...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.