Sanders: Trump ‘Very Proud’ Of Kushner For Appearing Before Senate Panel

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, joined by Secretary of Health and Human Services Tom Price, speaks to media aboard Air Force One, Monday, July 24, 2017, in Andrews Air Force Base, Md., en route to the 2017 National Scout Jamboree in Glen Jean, W.Va. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Carolyn Kaster/AP
By Published July 24, 2017 6:20 pm

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Monday said President Donald Trump was “very proud” of his son-in-law for appearing before the Senate Intelligence Committee behind closed doors.

“The President was very proud of Jared voluntarily going to the Hill and being very transparent with every interaction that he’s had,” Sanders told reporters aboard Air Force One, as quoted in a pool report.

In a rare public appearance on Monday after he left the closed-door session, Kushner told reporters he “did not collude with Russia.”

“I had no improper contacts. I have not relied on Russian funds for my businesses,” Kushner said, reading from brief prepared remarks. “I have been fully transparent in providing all requested information.”

Trump “was very glad” that Kushner “was able to go through that process and lay everything out and I think show the members of that committee as well as everybody else what a witch hunt and hoax this whole thing really is,” Sanders told reporters.

“He thought Jared did a great job,” she said.

