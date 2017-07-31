TPM Livewire

WH: Trump Was ‘Making A Joke’ When He Endorsed Police Abuse In Speech

PIN-IT
Evan Vucci/AP
By Published July 31, 2017 5:28 pm

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Monday that President Donald Trump was just joking last week when he advocated police abuse during an address focused on gang violence by undocumented immigrants in Long Island.

“When the President made his speech to police officers on Friday, almost within minutes statements came from police chiefs across the country criticizing his remarks that seemed to endorse the use of force by police in certain arrests,” Newsmax’s John Gizzi said Monday during a press briefing. “Was the President joking when he said this or did he check his remarks out with the international association of police chiefs or maybe the attorney general?”

“I believe he was making a joke at the time,” Sanders said, before moving on.

Gizzi appeared to be referencing a passage from Trump’s speech to law enforcement officers last week in Brentwood, New York, which left police departments nationwide cleaning up after the President.

Discussing the gang MS13, Trump celebrated seeing “these thugs being thrown into the back of a paddy wagon, you just see them thrown in, rough.”

“I said, please don’t be too nice,” he added.

For many, the comment immediately brought to mind Freddie Gray, who died in the custody of Baltimore Police in 2015.

“When you guys put somebody in the car and you’re protecting their head, you know, the way you put their hand over,” Trump continued, mimicking an officer protecting a handcuffed person’s head while lowering them into the back of a squad car. “Like, don’t hit their head and they’ve just killed somebody? Don’t hit their head?”

“I said, you can take the hand away, OK?” he concluded, to laughter and applause.

Police departments nationwide distanced themselves from the remarks.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Matt Shuham
Matt Shuham is a news writer for TPM. He was previously assistant editor of The National Memo and managing editor of the Harvard Political Review. He is available by email at mshuham@talkingpointsmemo.com and on Twitter @mattshuham.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

WH: Trump Was 'Making A Joke' When He Endorsed Police Abuse In Speech 2 minutes ago

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Monday that President Donald Trump was...

Sanders: Trump Thought Scaramucci's Profane Rant Was 'Inappropriate' 54 minutes ago

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Monday said President Donald Trump found...

WH: Scaramucci 'Does Not Have A Role At This Time' In Trump Administration 55 minutes ago

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Monday that ousted White House communications...

CNN: New WH Chief Of Staff Expressed Sympathy To Comey After Firing By Trump about 2 hours ago

President Donald Trump’s new chief of staff John Kelly called ousted FBI Director James...

WATCH LIVE: Sarah Huckabee Sanders Holds WH Press Briefing At 3:45 PM ET about 2 hours ago

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is scheduled to hold a press briefing at...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.