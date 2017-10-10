TPM Livewire

WH Stands By Trump’s False Claim, Says US Is ‘Highest Taxed Corporate Nation’

PIN-IT
White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders speaks to the media during the daily briefing in the Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP
By Published October 10, 2017 3:18 pm

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Tuesday refused to back away from President Donald Trump’s incorrect claim that America is “the highest taxed nation in the world.”

Trump made the claim in the Oval Office during a meeting with Henry Kissinger, according to a pool report. The Trump administration has aggressively pushed a vague tax cut plan in recent weeks, which includes a dramatic cut to the corporate tax rate as well as a slew of other benefits for the rich.

It’s not true that America is the highest taxed nation in the world, by a multitude of measures.

Though America’s top federal corporate tax rate of 35 percent is the highest among countries in the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, American corporations on average pay far less that that number. And, as NPR noted, based on data from the Tax Policy Center, corporate tax revenue as a percentage of gross domestic product has dropped dramatically in recent decades in the United States.

At a press briefing Tuesday, Sanders said Trump meant to say that America was the “highest taxed corporate nation” among “developed economies across the globe.”

“The President repeated this claim in the Oval Office today, saying we are the highest taxed nation in the world,” One America News Network’s Trey Yingst told Sanders. “Why does the President keep saying this? It’s not true overall.”

“We are the highest taxed — corporate tax in the developed economy,” Sanders said. “That’s a fact.”

“But that’s not what the President said,” Yingst responded.

“That’s what he’s talking about,” Sanders replied. “We are the highest corporate taxed country in the developed economies across the globe.”

“So that’s accurate,” Yingst said. “But the President keeps repeating this claim that we are the highest taxed nation.”

Sanders began: “We are the highest taxed corporate nation, that’s—”

“That’s not what he said,” Yingst interrupted. “He said we are the highest taxed nation in the world.”

“The highest taxed corporate nation, that seems pretty consistent to me,” Sanders said, moving on. “Sorry, we’re just going to have to agree to disagree.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Matt Shuham
Matt Shuham is a news writer for TPM. He was previously assistant editor of The National Memo and managing editor of the Harvard Political Review. He is available by email at mshuham@talkingpointsmemo.com and on Twitter @mattshuham.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

WH Stands By Trump's False Claim, Says US Is 'Highest Taxed Corporate Nation' 1 minute ago

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Tuesday refused to back away from...

WH: Republican Lawmakers ‘Alienating Themselves’ By Not Delivering Promises 34 minutes ago

When asked whether President Donald Trump is concerned about alienating himself with his repeated...

White House: Trump IQ Test Challenge To Tillerson Was A 'Joke' 51 minutes ago

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Tuesday that President Donald Trump was...

Clinton Condemns Weinstein As More Women Allege Harassment, Assault about 2 hours ago

As more women came forward this week to accuse movie mogul Harvey Weinstein of sexual...

WATCH LIVE: White House Press Briefing At 1:45 PM ET about 2 hours ago

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is scheduled to deliver an on camera...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.