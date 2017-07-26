Sanders Threatens To End Briefing Over Barrage Of Transgender Ban Questions

During an on-camera White House press briefing Wednesday, questions about the President’s announced ban on transgender individuals serving in the military dominated the discussion.

After press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders answered at least 10 different questions about President Donald Trump’s rationale for the new policy, Sanders threatened to end the briefing early if “those are the only questions we have.”

The final straw came when April Ryan of the American Urban Radio Networks asked what the White House might say to members of the transgender community who may lose their health care and who are “scared” because of what is happening right now.

“As I’ve said before, and I’ll try to make this clear, this was a military decision. This was about military readiness. This is about unit cohesion. This was about resources within the military and nothing more,” Sanders said. “Guys, I really don’t have anything else to add on that topic. As I do, I’ll keep you posted. But if those are the only questions we have, I’m going to call it a day.”

The barrage of questions came after Trump announced on Twitter Wednesday morning that he would not allow transgender individuals to serve in the military in “any capacity” because of the military “cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail.”