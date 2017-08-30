TPM Livewire

Sanders: Trump Hasn’t Made A ‘Final Decision’ About DACA Program

Carolyn Kaster/AP
By Published August 30, 2017 6:49 pm

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Wednesday said President Donald Trump has not yet made a “final decision” about whether to strip legal status from more than 800,000 immigrants who were brought to the United States as children.

“This has been a very lengthy review and it’s certainly not over,” Sanders told reporters on Air Force One, according to a pool report. “It’s something that’s still being discussed and a final decision hasn’t been made.”

According to multiple reports, Trump — who pledged during the campaign to “show great heart” in determining the future of hundreds of thousands of undocumented immigrants granted legal status by the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program — was “seriously considering” ending the program.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
