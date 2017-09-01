White House Now Says Trump’s DACA Decision Is Coming Tuesday

Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Friday afternoon that President Donald Trump would announce his decision concerning the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program (DACA) on Tuesday, Sept. 5 — the deadline that 10 Republican attorneys general set for Trump before they promised to sue the government to end the program.

Earlier Friday, Trump said he would announce his decision on DACA over the weekend. Later, he said the decision would come Monday at latest.

“I just spoke with the President, and we’re in the process of finalizing that decision and those details and we’re actually going to make that announcement on Tuesday of next week,” she said.

“The President’s priorities on immigration are to create a system that encourages legal immigration and benefits our economy and American workers,” she added.

“The President’s been very clear, he loves people. And he wants to make sure that this decision is done correctly, and so that’s what he’s doing now is finalizing that part,” she said.

Earlier Friday, Trump offered similar empty rhetoric, saying “we love the Dreamers,” but failing to commit definitively that he would not expel the roughly 800,000 young people who are protected from deportation by the program.