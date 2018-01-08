TPM Livewire

WH Defends Trump’s Schedule After Report He Doesn’t Start Until 11AM

PIN-IT
AFP/Getty Images
By Published January 8, 2018 9:42 am

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders defended President Donald Trump’s work schedule following a report in Axios that Trump spends the first several hours of his day in his private residence watching television, making calls and tweeting.

“The time in the morning is a mix of residence time and Oval Office time but he always has calls with staff, Hill members, cabinet members and foreign leaders during this time,” Sanders said in a statement to Axios. “The President is one of the hardest workers I’ve ever seen and puts in long hours and long days nearly every day of the week all year long. It has been noted by reporters many times that they wish he would slow down because they sometimes have trouble keeping up with him.”

Axios reported that Trump stays in his residence until about 11 a.m. most days, before he heads to his first meeting, citing unnamed officials. Trump typically spends the time watching cable news and on Twitter, per Axios. The President’s time in his private residence, which has lengthened since the beginning of his term, is marked as “Executive Time” on his official schedule.

Trump does often send tweets early in the morning, some of which are clearly in response to reports on “Fox and Friends” and other networks.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

WH Defends Trump's Schedule After Report He Doesn't Start Until 11AM 4 seconds ago

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders defended President Donald Trump's work schedule following...

NBC: Trump's Team, FBI In Talks About Possible Mueller Interview With POTUS about 1 hours ago

Lawyers for President Donald Trump are engaged in initial talks with the FBI about...

Trump Delays 'Fake News Awards,' Touts Greater Interest Than Anticipated about 2 hours ago

President Donald Trump on Sunday evening said that he would push back the presentation...

White House Aide Reportedly Escorted Off CNN Set After Contentious Interview about 2 hours ago

White House aide Stephen Miller was escorted off the set of CNN's "State of...

Bannon Tries To Make Nice With Don Jr.: Actually, I Was Criticizing Manafort! about 22 hours ago

Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon on Sunday said his comments calling a...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nicole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.