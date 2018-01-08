WH Defends Trump’s Schedule After Report He Doesn’t Start Until 11AM

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders defended President Donald Trump’s work schedule following a report in Axios that Trump spends the first several hours of his day in his private residence watching television, making calls and tweeting.

“The time in the morning is a mix of residence time and Oval Office time but he always has calls with staff, Hill members, cabinet members and foreign leaders during this time,” Sanders said in a statement to Axios. “The President is one of the hardest workers I’ve ever seen and puts in long hours and long days nearly every day of the week all year long. It has been noted by reporters many times that they wish he would slow down because they sometimes have trouble keeping up with him.”

Axios reported that Trump stays in his residence until about 11 a.m. most days, before he heads to his first meeting, citing unnamed officials. Trump typically spends the time watching cable news and on Twitter, per Axios. The President’s time in his private residence, which has lengthened since the beginning of his term, is marked as “Executive Time” on his official schedule.

Trump does often send tweets early in the morning, some of which are clearly in response to reports on “Fox and Friends” and other networks.