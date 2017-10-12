TPM Livewire

San Juan Mayor Calls Trump ‘Hater In Chief’ Over Puerto Rico Tweets

PIN-IT
Carlos Giusti/AP
By Published October 12, 2017 11:41 am

After President Donald Trump continued his tirade against Puerto Rico Thursday morning, the mayor of San Juan shot back and said Trump’s comments sound like they were coming from “a ‘Hater in Chief,’” not the President.

On Thursday morning Trump again criticized the U.S. territory’s debt and infrastructure issues. He tweeted that FEMA, the military and first responders couldn’t continue helping out Puerto Rico “forever!”

San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz — who hasn’t been shy about calling out the President for the federal response to the devastation in Puerto Rico, which she thinks has been inadequate — pushed back.

She called his comments “unbecoming” of a commander-in-chief and said they seem “more to come from a ‘Hater in Chief.’”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nicole Lafond
Nicole Lafond is a news writer for TPM based in New York City. She is also currently earning a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Ill. Follow her on Twitter @Nicole_Lafond.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Speaker Ryan Shrugs Off Trump's Attacks On GOPers: 'It's What He Does' 17 minutes ago

House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) on Thursday said that he and and other congressional...

It's Not Me, It's You: John Kelly Lectures The Press To 'Get Better Sources' about 3 hours ago

White House chief of staff John Kelly told the White House press corps Thursday...

Kelly: Trump’s Tweet Was Accurate, U.S. Will Stay In PR ‘Until The Job Is Done’ about 3 hours ago

President Donald Trump does, in fact, believe the people of Puerto Rico are U.S....

WH Chief Of Staff Meets The Press: 'I Don't Think I'm Being Fired Today' about 3 hours ago

White House chief of staff John Kelly took over the White House press briefing...

CNN: Lynch Scheduled To Meet with Congressional Investigators Next Week about 4 hours ago

Former Attorney General Loretta Lynch will voluntarily meet with congressional investigators next week as...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.