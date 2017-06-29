Ryan: We’re Still ‘Perfectly On Time’ With Passing Health Care Bill

Despite the announced delay on Republicans’ health care bill vote to give GOP senators more time to get on the same page, House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) said Congress is “still on schedule” with getting a health care plan passed.

“As we said, tax reform is later in the year, in the fall, so we still have the summer here to work on health care,” he told reporters Thursday. “We are perfectly on time with our schedule.”

However, he said he couldn’t answer a question on how long it would take to get something passed because “I don’t know when the Senate is going to bring this bill to the floor for a vote,” but that he would make sure the House moved “fairly quickly” after that.

“We still think we’re on track. Look, I’m familiar with this, this is exactly what we did here in the House. We brought it to the floor and we pulled it back, then we brought it and passed it,” he said. “It’s a bit of deja vu. I told Sen. McConnell, I know how he feels, but I do think we will persevere through this because we have promise to keep.”