Speaker Ryan Shrugs Off Trump’s Attacks On GOPers: ‘It’s What He Does’

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, R-Wis., takes questions from reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017, a day before visiting hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico with a bipartisan delegation to assess the destruction. The House is on track to deliver disaster aid, $16 billion to pay flood insurance claims, and emergency funding to help the cash-strapped government of Puerto Rico stay afloat. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
By Published October 12, 2017 5:08 pm

House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) on Thursday said that he and and other congressional Republicans have “learned to live with” President Donald Trump’s frequent attacks against members of his party. 

In an interview with Ryan, NBC’s Kasie Hunt noted Trump’s feuds with Sens. Bob Corker (R-TN) and Ben Sasse (R-NE), both of whom have criticized the President in recent weeks. 

“Is that helpful to your agenda?” Hunt asked of Trump’s attacks. 

“It’s what he does,” Ryan said. “We’ve kind of learned to live with it. He and I have had — Well, not on this particular issue, but we’ve had our engagements in the past, too.” 

“What I’m trying to get our members to do is just focus on doing our jobs,” Ryan continued. “We’re here, elected to represent our constituents, to advance our principles, pass solutions. That’s what we’re focused on. And I try to get members just not to get distracted by these things.” 

