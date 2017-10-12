Speaker Ryan Shrugs Off Trump’s Attacks On GOPers: ‘It’s What He Does’

House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) on Thursday said that he and and other congressional Republicans have “learned to live with” President Donald Trump’s frequent attacks against members of his party.

In an interview with Ryan, NBC’s Kasie Hunt noted Trump’s feuds with Sens. Bob Corker (R-TN) and Ben Sasse (R-NE), both of whom have criticized the President in recent weeks.

“Is that helpful to your agenda?” Hunt asked of Trump’s attacks.

“It’s what he does,” Ryan said. “We’ve kind of learned to live with it. He and I have had — Well, not on this particular issue, but we’ve had our engagements in the past, too.”

“What I’m trying to get our members to do is just focus on doing our jobs,” Ryan continued. “We’re here, elected to represent our constituents, to advance our principles, pass solutions. That’s what we’re focused on. And I try to get members just not to get distracted by these things.”