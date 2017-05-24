Paul Ryan: James Comey Is Not A Nut Job

House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) broke with President Trump’s reported assessment of former FBI Director James Comey as being a “nut job.”

“Yeah, I don’t agree with that, and he’s not,” Ryan said in an Axios Q&A Wednesday.

“I like Jim Comey,” Ryan went on to say, adding that the axed FBI director was put in an “impossible position.”

Trump, who fired Comey earlier this month, is said to have called Comey a “nut job” in a conversation with Russian officials the day after his removal, according to the New York Times.

Ryan was also asked about the New York Times report that Trump asked Comey to ease up on the investigation into former National Security Advisor Mike Flynn.

“I don’t know the veracity of these thing,” Ryan said. “That’s why we have an investigation. So, what I am not going to do is comment on things that are under ongoing review.”