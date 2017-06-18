Rubio: Trump Should Be ‘Welcoming’ Probe, Not Tweeting About Witch Hunts

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) on Sunday said President Donald Trump should be welcoming the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, though Trump continued to refer to the probe as a “witch hunt.”

“If I were the President, I would be welcoming this investigation,” Rubio said on CBS News’ “Face the Nation.” “I would ask that it be thorough and completed expeditiously and be very cooperative with it.”

Rubio is a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, one of the entities investigating Russian meddling in the U.S. election and any possible collusion between members of Trump’s campaign and Russian officials.

Hours earlier, Trump posted his usual volley of pre-dawn tweets calling the investigation a “witch hunt.”

The MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN agenda is doing very well despite the distraction of the Witch Hunt. Many new jobs, high business enthusiasm,.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 18, 2017

…massive regulation cuts, 36 new legislative bills signed, great new S.C.Justice, and Infrastructure, Healthcare and Tax Cuts in works! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 18, 2017

“The FBI doesn’t sit around all day and read tweets. The FBI’s going to do their job. Mueller’s going to do his job,” Rubio said on NBC News’ “Meet the Press.”

Rubio said “a full and thorough and credible investigation that reveals everything” is “the best thing that can happen for everybody,” including Trump.

“And that’s what’s going to happen, I believe,” he said.