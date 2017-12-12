Moore Spox: He ‘Probably’ Still Thinks Homosexual Conduct Should Be Illegal

A spokesman for Alabama Republican Senate nominee Roy Moore on Tuesday said that Moore “probably” still thinks gay sex should be illegal.

Asked whether Moore thinks Christian theology should be the foundation for U.S. law, Moore’s campaign spokesperson Ted Crockett said on CNN, “This country was founded on the Christian Bible.”

“This country has the separation of church and state, and we have laws that are not rooted in the Christian Bible,” CNN’s Jake Tapper replied.

“Jake, you don’t understand,” Crockett replied.

“I think I understand perfectly,” Tapper replied. “But here’s my question for you, sir, does he think that homosexual conduct should be illegal? It’s a yes or no question.”

“Probably,” Crockett said.

“He probably thinks homosexual conduct should be illegal. And what would the punishment be for a man having sexual relations with another man or a woman having sexual relations with another woman?” Tapper asked.

“It’s just a sin, okay?” Crockett said.

Pressed to elaborate further, he said, laughing, “I don’t know. I am not going to make that decision.”