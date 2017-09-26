Alabama Senate Candidate Roy Moore Whips Out A Handgun At Rally (VIDEO)

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore tried to prove his support for the Second Amendment by pulling out his handgun on stage Monday night at a rally on the eve of the election.

“It’s been very hard for my wife and myself to wither two, nearly three months of negative ads that we couldn’t answer with money because we didn’t have it. Ads that were completely false. That I don’t believe in the Second Amendment,” Moore, who formerly served as the chief justice of the Alabama state Supreme Court, told rally attendees.

“I believe in the Second Amendment,” he added, pulling out his handgun and briefly displaying it to the crowd.

Moore, who has the support of former Trump aides Stephen Bannon and Sebastian Gorka, has been leading polls against Sen. Luther Strange (R-AL), the candidate backed by Republican leaders in Washington, D.C. Trump has supported Strange in the race, despite the President’s similarities to Moore, and Trump may see his candidate lose on Tuesday night.