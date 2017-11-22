Moore’s Communications Director Resigns, Weeks Before Election

Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore’s communications director resigned last week amid sexual misconduct allegations numerous women made against Moore, just over a month before the election.

“John Rogers served as communications director for the Roy Moore for U.S. Senate campaign for the last several weeks and we appreciate his valuable contributions to our team,” Moore’s campaign chairman Bill Armistead said in a statement to TPM on Wednesday.

Armistead said that “campaigns make changes throughout the duration of the campaign, as do those working in the campaign.”

“John made the decision to leave the campaign last Friday — any representations to the contrary are false — and we wish him well,” Armistead said.

Rogers confirmed to the Washingtonian by phone that he has resigned from Moore’s campaign, but declined to provide further comment. He did not respond to TPM’s requests for comment.

Numerous women have accused Moore of sexual misconduct, harassment and assault, and elected Republicans—with one notable exception—have called for Moore to drop out of the race.

The exception is President Donald Trump, who has four decades’ worth of sexual misconduct allegations to his own name, and who made it clear on Tuesday that he stands by his endorsement of Moore: “We don’t need a liberal Democrat in that seat.”

Moore has denied any wrongdoing and has painted the allegations against him as a media smear campaign.