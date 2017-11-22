TPM Livewire

Moore’s Communications Director Resigns, Weeks Before Election

PIN-IT
Brynn Anderson/AP
By Published November 22, 2017 4:39 pm

Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore’s communications director resigned last week amid sexual misconduct allegations numerous women made against Moore, just over a month before the election.

“John Rogers served as communications director for the Roy Moore for U.S. Senate campaign for the last several weeks and we appreciate his valuable contributions to our team,” Moore’s campaign chairman Bill Armistead said in a statement to TPM on Wednesday.

Armistead said that “campaigns make changes throughout the duration of the campaign, as do those working in the campaign.”

“John made the decision to leave the campaign last Friday — any representations to the contrary are false — and we wish him well,” Armistead said.

Rogers confirmed to the Washingtonian by phone that he has resigned from Moore’s campaign, but declined to provide further comment. He did not respond to TPM’s requests for comment.

Numerous women have accused Moore of sexual misconduct, harassment and assault, and elected Republicans—with one notable exception—have called for Moore to drop out of the race.

The exception is President Donald Trump, who has four decades’ worth of sexual misconduct allegations to his own name, and who made it clear on Tuesday that he stands by his endorsement of Moore: “We don’t need a liberal Democrat in that seat.”

Moore has denied any wrongdoing and has painted the allegations against him as a media smear campaign.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Moore's Communications Director Resigns, Weeks Before Election 4 seconds ago

Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore's communications director resigned last week amid sexual misconduct...

Trump Organization Reaches Deal To Walk Away From SoHo Property about 1 hours ago

The Trump Organization on Wednesday announced that it has reached a buyout deal to...

Retired Officer: We Knew Moore ‘Liked Young Girls,’ But Never Got A Complaint about 2 hours ago

A retired police officer who worked juvenile cases in Gadsden, Alabama for 37 years...

Chaffetz: Some Will 'Want To Take Advantage' And 'Throw An Allegation' about 2 hours ago

Former congressman and current Fox News contributor Jason Chaffetz said Tuesday that he feared...

Clyburn: Harassment Claims Against Rep. Conyers ‘Could Be Made Up’ about 4 hours ago

Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-SC), the third-ranking Democrat in the House of Representatives, initially said...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.