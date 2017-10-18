TPM Livewire

HuffPost: Roy Moore’s Charity Accepted Donation From Nazi-Founded Group

PIN-IT
Brynn Anderson/AP
By Published October 18, 2017 5:55 pm

Roy Moore’s charitable foundation accepted a $1,000 donation from a group founded by an open Nazi sympathizer in 2005, HuffPost reported Wednesday, citing public tax records.

The Foundation to Defend the First Amendment (FDFA) was founded by Nazi sympathizer Willis Carto, according to HuffPost.

There is no evidence Moore’s group, Foundation for Moral Law, returned the check, HuffPost reported.

Neither Moore’s foundation nor his campaign returned TPM’s requests to confirm or comment on the donation.

Moore is closely tied to Confederate sympathizers and has expressed extremely right-wing views in the past, including that homosexuality should be outlawed and that Muslims ought not be allowed to serve in Congress.

FDFA, which describes itself as a pro-free-speech organization, advertises its support for Moore and his foundation on its website.

The white-supremacist-turned-FBI-informant Todd Blodgett told HuffPost that the ideology of the people running FDFA is “Total Nazi; and notice I didn’t say neo-Nazi.”

The Southern Poverty Law Center described Carto, who died in 2015, as the “founder of several radical right publications and organizations and a major American promoter of Holocaust denial.”

In an advertisement for FDFA, a related publication, American Free Press, beseeched readers: “Every year, Liberals, Zionists and other Globalists and Internationalists write off donations to their favorite causes on their income tax returns. Now it’s YOUR TURN to do the same thing!”

This post has been updated.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Matt Shuham
Matt Shuham is a news writer for TPM. He was previously assistant editor of The National Memo and managing editor of the Harvard Political Review. He is available by email at mshuham@talkingpointsmemo.com and on Twitter @mattshuham.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

HuffPost: Roy Moore's Charity Accepted Donation From Nazi-Founded Group 7 minutes ago

Roy Moore’s charitable foundation accepted a $1,000 donation from a group founded by an...

WaPo: Trump Promised $25K To Grieving Military Father But Never Sent A Check about 1 hours ago

President Donald Trump promised a grieving father $25,000 after his son, an Army corporal,...

White House: Kelly Thought Trump's Call To Soldier's Widow Was 'Respectful' about 2 hours ago

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Wednesday said President Donald Trump's chief...

White House Says There's No Recording Of Trump's Call With Soldier's Widow about 3 hours ago

The White House on Wednesday said President Donald Trump did not record his phone...

White House: Trump Opposes Senate Deal To Stabilize Obamacare about 3 hours ago

Alice Ollstein contributed reporting from Washington, D.C. White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.