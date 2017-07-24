TPM Livewire

Wyden Calls For Kushner To Testify In Open Session Of Senate Intel Committee

Senate Finance Committee Ranking Member Ron Wyden of Ore., questions IRS Commissioner John Koskinen about President Donald Trump's tax returns, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, April 6, 2017. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)
Cliff Owen/FR170079 AP
By Published July 24, 2017 12:41 pm

Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR) on Monday called for Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and a senior White House adviser, to publicly testify about inconsistencies and omissions in his security clearance application.

“It is imperative that the public hear Jared Kushner testify in an open session of the Senate Intelligence Committee, under oath, and support his claims with full transparency in the form of emails, documents and financial records,” Wyden said in a statement.

Wyden, who is a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, said Kushner’s statement released Monday morning “raises far more questions than it answers.”

“His description of his financial relationships with individuals and businesses tied to Russia appears incomplete, at best,” Wyden said.

He cited Kushner’s comment that he has “not relied on Russian funds to finance” private sector business activities.”

Wyden called the claim “clearly the work of a clever lawyer trying to protect his client, not someone trying to clear up questions raised by Congress and the American people.”

“Kushner has repeatedly concealed information about his personal finances and meetings with foreign officials,” Wyden said. “There should be no presumption that he is telling the whole truth in this statement.”

Kushner appeared Monday morning in a closed-door session of the Senate Intelligence Committee. In his statement submitted to Congress in advance, Kushner said he “did not collude, nor know of anyone else in the campaign who colluded, with any foreign government.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
