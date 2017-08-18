Romney To Trump: You Must Say Racists Are 100% To Blame For Charlottesville

In a scathing statement, Mitt Romney lashed out at President Donald Trump for his response to the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia last weekend.

Romney said if Trump doesn’t address the division he’s created, “there may commence an unraveling of our national fabric.”

Romney was referencing the comments Trump made on Tuesday when the President blamed both sides for violence at a rally where white supremacists gathered to protest the removal of a Robert E. Lee memorial in Charlottesville. A white nationalist allegedly drove his car through a crowd of people who had showed up to counter-protest, killing one woman.

Romney said it doesn’t matter what Trump’s intent was with his statement, “what he communicated caused racists to rejoice, minorities to weep and the vast heart of America to mourn.”

The former Massachusetts governor and GOP presidential nominee called out the President for not speaking immediately and forcefully in condemnation of the neo-Nazis, like military leaders did, and said America’s allies may no longer come to the aide of a country they perceive as racist.

He gave the President some strong words of advice: