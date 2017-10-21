TPM Livewire

Report: WH Asked Pentagon For List Of Gold Star Families After Trump’s Claim

President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference with Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy in the Rose Garden of the White House, Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon/AP
By Published October 21, 2017 11:01 am

The White House on Tuesday asked the Pentagon for the identities and contact information of family members of military personnel killed after President Donald Trump’s inauguration, Roll Call reported late Friday.

Trump on Tuesday claimed he had personally contacted “virtually” every family of a soldier killed since his inauguration.

“I have called, I believe, everybody, but certainly I’ll use the word virtually everybody,” Trump claimed.

Roll Call reported, citing an internal Defense Department email, that Capt. Hallock Mohler, Secretary of Defense James Mattis’ executive secretary, subsequently gave the White House information about how each servicemember had died and contact information for their families.

Mohler indicated in the email, according to the report, that he provided the information in response to a request from White House staff.

“The White House ensured that the President had contacted all families of soldiers killed in action that had been presented to him through existing protocols,” a White House spokesman told Roll Call on Friday.

The Associated Press reported Friday that several Gold Star families never heard from Trump at all.

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
