TPM Livewire

Data Firm Hired By RNC Accidentally Leaked Millions Of Voters’ Personal Info

PIN-IT
Damian Dovarganes/AP
By Published June 19, 2017 12:18 pm

A marketing firm hired by the Republican National Committee stored personal information gathered on more than 198 million U.S. voters on a publicly accessible server.

Chris Vickery, a cyber risk analyst for “cyber resilience” company Upguard, discovered the unsecured database last week.

Republican analytics firm Deep Root Analytics on Friday confirmed to Gizmodo that it owned the voter data, which was stored on an unprotected Amazon server and accessible to anybody with the database’s web address.

The data leak contains a wealth of personal information on roughly 61 percent of the US population. Along with home addresses, birthdates, and phone numbers, the records include advanced sentiment analyses used by political groups to predict where individual voters fall on hot-button issues such as gun ownership, stem cell research, and the right to abortion, as well as suspected religious affiliation and ethnicity. The data was amassed from a variety of sources—from the banned subreddit r/fatpeoplehate to American Crossroads, the super PAC co-founded by former White House strategist Karl Rove.

[…]

The Deep Root incident represents the largest known leak of Americans’ voter records, outstripping past exposures by several million records. Five voter-file leaks over the past 18 months exposed between 350,000 and 191 million files, some of which paired voter data—name, race, gender, birthdate, address, phone number, party affiliation, etc.—with email accounts, social media profiles, and records of gun ownership.

Read Gizmodo’s report here, and Upguard’s report here.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Data Firm Hired By RNC Accidentally Leaked Millions Of Voters' Personal Info 4 seconds ago

A marketing firm hired by the Republican National Committee stored personal information gathered on...

HuffPost Senior Politics Editor Sam Stein Leaving For Position At Daily Beast 56 minutes ago

Sam Stein, senior politics editor at HuffPost, is leaving his job for one at...

Conway: Trump's Tweet Appearing To Confirm Federal Investigation Was Ironic about 2 hours ago

Senior White House adviser Kellyanne Conway on Monday said President Donald Trump was being ironic...

Chaffetz Says Trump Admin. Worse With Oversight Requests Than Obama Admin. about 4 hours ago

In an interview that aired on Sunday, Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R-UT), the outgoing House...

Milwaukee Sheriff David Clarke No Longer Being Considered For DHS Job about 4 hours ago

Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke has withdrawn from consideration for an assistant secretary position...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.