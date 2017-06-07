TPM Livewire

RNC Tries To Spin Comey Testimony: This Proves Trump Right!

Andrew Harnik/AP
By Published June 7, 2017 4:22 pm

The Republican National Committee on Wednesday tried to spin fired FBI Director James Comey’s prepared remarks for Thursday’s hearing, arguing that they simply prove the President right.

“President Trump was right,” RNC Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel said in a statement. “Director Comey’s statement reconfirmed what the president has been saying all along — he was never under investigation.”

The official GOP Twitter account, in apparent selective contradiction, tried to dismiss the entire statement as a nothingburger.

According to Comey’s prepared opening statement, released early by the Senate Intelligence Committee, the ousted FBI director will testify that he told Trump on three different occasions that he was not personally targeted by the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Comey will also testify that Trump asked him to pledge his loyalty and drop the investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn. Trump and the White House have denied both allegations.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
