Report: Rick Perry Took Charter Flight To Ohio In September

Energy Secretary Rick Perry speaks during a news conference, Tuesday, July 18, 2017, at the National Press Club in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Jacquelyn Martin/AP
By Published October 5, 2017 7:16 am

As several Cabinet heads came under scrutiny for their use of non-commercial planes to attend official events in late September, Energy Secretary Rick Perry took a charter plane to Ohio to visit a decommissioned uranium enrichment facility, Reuters reported Wednesday evening, citing PMH Aviation, the company that runs the Portsmouth airport in Ohio.

Perry took the charter plane from the Hazleton Regional Airport in Pennsylvania to Ohio on Sept. 28. The next day, Tom Price resigned as health and human services secretary due to his extensive use of private planes to fly up and down the East Coast.

Reuters noted that while commercial flights do not fly to or from the Hazleton airport, commercial airlines serve airports in Pennsylvania about an hour away.

Several members of Trump’s Cabinet have come under scrutiny over the past month for their use of private or government planes, including Price, Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt, and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. Their travel has triggered inspector general probes and an investigation in the House Oversight Committee.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
