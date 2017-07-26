GOPer On Trump’s Transgender Ban: ‘Everybody’ Should Be Able To Serve

Sen. Richard Shelby (R-AL) on Wednesday said “everybody” should have “a chance to serve” in response to President Donald Trump’s announcement that the U.S. government will not let transgender individuals serve in the military.

“You’ve got to remember, our military forces is a volunteer force,” Shelby said on CNN. “So I’ll have to see what he’s actually said, read his tweet and go from there.”

Trump on Wednesday tweeted that the U.S. government will not “accept or allow” transgender individuals “to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military.”

Asked about transgender individuals already serving in the military, Shelby repeated that he wanted to “see the wording” of Trump’s policy.

“I think you ought to treat everybody fairly, and you ought to give everybody a chance to serve,” he said.

After co-hosts Poppy Harlow and John Berman read Shelby the tweets, the senator said, “I’m sure we’ll have hearings on that in the Armed Services Committee and also in the defense appropriations committee.”

“We’ll go from there,” he said.