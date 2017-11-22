Retired Officer: We Knew Moore ‘Liked Young Girls,’ But Never Got A Complaint

A retired police officer who worked juvenile cases in Gadsden, Alabama for 37 years said it was well known that Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore “liked young girls” decades ago, but her department never got an official complaint, so there “was really nothing we could do about it.”

“I didn’t realize it until some time later that when they said he liked young girls, I just thought he liked young ladies, you know, younger than him, maybe in their 20s,” Faye Gary told Andrea Mitchell on MSNBC Tuesday. “I had no idea, or we had no idea that we were talking about 14-year-olds. But we never got a complaint on it.”

She said the officers were “advised” that Moore had been suspended from the local mall because “he would hang around the young girls” who worked there and that it “got into a place of where they say he was harassing.” Police were also warned to keep an eye on Moore at sporting events and “make sure that, you know, he didn’t hang around the cheerleaders,” Gary said.

Police were on the lookout “every day” for a complaint to come in on Moore, she said, as his behavior was known “not only in our department, but in the courthouse too.”

Moore has been accused by multiple women of either pursing relationships or making inappropriate sexual advances toward them when they were teenagers and Moore was in his 30s. Moore has flatly denied all the allegations and has said the claims are just part of a political attack on his campaign by the media.