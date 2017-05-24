TPM Livewire

Reports: Trump Told Duterte US Has Two Nuclear Subs Near Korean Peninsula

PIN-IT
President Donald Trump speaks on the phone with Prime Minister of Australia Malcolm Turnbull in the Oval Office of the White House, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017 in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon/AP
By Published May 24, 2017 11:36 am

President Donald Trump in April told Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte that the United States has two nuclear submarines stationed in Korean waters, according to several reports.

“We have a lot of firepower over there. We have two submarines, the best in the world,” Trump bragged to Duterte, according to reports by the New York Times and the Intercept. “We have two nuclear submarines, not that we want to use them at all.”

Trump asked the Philippine president whether North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is “stable or not stable,” according to those reports and one by the Washington Post, all of which cited a transcript of the call produced by the Philippine government.

He called Kim a “madman with nuclear weapons,” according to the reports, but said that at least “all his rockets are crashing.”

“That’s the good news,” Trump said, according to the Washington Post.

Trump’s cavalier attitude toward sensitive information is nothing new. The Washington Post reported last week that Trump shared highly classified information with the Russian foreign minister and ambassador to the U.S. during a meeting in the Oval Office earlier in May.

During that meeting, according to the report, Trump also bragged about the “great intel” he gets every day, and went on to disclose that highly classified information, which he did not have permission to share.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Reports: Trump Told Duterte US Has Two Nuclear Subs Near Korean Peninsula 5 seconds ago

President Donald Trump in April told Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte that the United States has...

Dem Reps Ask Deutsche Bank For Info On Trump Accounts, Ties To Russia 26 minutes ago

Democratic lawmakers on Wednesday asked Deutsche Bank for information on the accounts that President Donald...

Paul Ryan: James Comey Is Not A Nut Job 30 minutes ago

House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) broke with President Trump's reported assessment of former FBI...

Giuliani Now Claims He Had No Official Role In Crafting Trump's Travel Ban about 1 hours ago

Former New York Mayor and Trump ally Rudy Giuliani denied on Monday that he...

Reports: Trump Hires Marc Kasowitz As Outside Counsel Amid Russia Probe about 1 hours ago

President Donald Trump has hired Marc Kasowitz to serve as outside legal counsel and...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.