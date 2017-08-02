TPM Livewire

Reports: After Nearly A Week, Trump Signs New Russia Sanctions Bill

President Donald Trump speaks before signing an Executive Order at the Treasury Department, Friday, April 21, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon/AP
By Published August 2, 2017 10:46 am

President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed a bill imposing new sanctions on Russia and limiting his ability to ease them, according to several reports.

Bloomberg News and CNN both reported Wednesday morning that Trump signed the bill, which passed Congress last week and landed on his desk on Friday.

The House passed the sanctions bill with 419-3 vote on Tuesday, and the Senate passed it with a 98-2 vote on Thursday, setting up a majority that could override a presidential veto.

The White House announced Friday that Trump “reviewed the final version and, based on its responsiveness to his negotiations, approves the bill and intends to sign it.”

Asked on Tuesday why Trump had not yet signed the bill, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders cited “a review process, a legal process.”

“There’s nothing holding him back,” she said. “He’ll sign the bill and we’ll let you know.”

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Tuesday gave a slightly different account of Trump’s feelings on the proposal.

“The action by the Congress to put these sanctions in place and the way they did, neither the President nor I are very happy about that,” he said at a rare State Department press briefing. “We were clear that we didn’t think it was going to be helpful to our efforts. But that’s the decision they made.”

The White House did not immediately release a statement on the bill Wednesday, and no signing ceremony was listed on the official schedule, though Trump appears to greatly enjoy putting his name to legislation with an audience.



Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
