TPM Livewire

Reports: Trump Had Second Thoughts About Firing Flynn, Still Supports Him

PIN-IT
President Donald Trump Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the White House, Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci/AP
By Published May 20, 2017 2:19 pm

Days after firing Michael Flynn as national security adviser, President Donald Trump regretted that decision, and continues to support Flynn, according to several reports.

Politico on Friday reported, citing several unnamed sources close to Trump, that after Flynn left the White House in February, the President said he should have kept Flynn on.

“I was kind of stunned,” one source told Politico. “You fired him already. What are you going to do?”

An unnamed adviser close to the President told Politico that Trump called Flynn a “good man” and defended him using the precise wording the New York Times reported fired FBI Director James Comey described in a memo documenting a meeting in February between Trump and himself.

According to the New York Times, Trump asked Comey in that meeting to shut down the FBI’s investigation into Flynn, a request Comey documented as “part of a paper trail” regarding what he saw as Trump’s improper attempts to influence the probe.

“I hope you can see your way clear to letting this go, to letting Flynn go,” Trump said, as quoted in the report. “He is a good guy. I hope you can let this go.”

Trump on Thursday categorically denied pressuring Comey to drop the FBI’s probe. As recently as May, however, he continued to defend Flynn as “a very good person.”

An unnamed White House official told Politico that Trump “loves” Flynn and thinks “everyone is out to get him.”

Politico also reported, citing unnamed White House officials, that Trump has instructed people to pass on “warm messages” to Flynn if they talk to him.

According to a report by Yahoo News, Flynn announced at a dinner in late April that he had “just got a message from the President to stay strong.” It was not known whether that message was a direct communication or how Flynn received it.

The Daily Beast reported on Thursday, citing a source close to Flynn, that he has maintained communication with Trump to “protect the President,” though Trump’s lawyers have repeatedly warned him not to contact Flynn, reportedly citing fears that any such contact could look like witness tampering or coordination.

“Supposedly they’ve spoken since Flynn was fired,” an unnamed White House staffer told the Daily Beast, saying that Trump “clearly feels bad about how things went down.”

The Daily Beast also cited an unnamed longtime Trump confidant who said the President mentioned he’s been in contact with Flynn “in the past few weeks.”

One White House official even told the Daily Beast that Trump “feels really, really, really bad about firing him, and he genuinely thinks if the investigation is over Flynn can come back.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Reports: Trump Had Second Thoughts About Firing Flynn, Still Supports Him 17 seconds ago

Days after firing Michael Flynn as national security adviser, President Donald Trump regretted that...

Report: Trump Aides Organized A Twitter 'Intervention' To Push For Tweet Restraint about 2 hours ago

President Donald Trump's aides organized an "intervention" to urge the tweet-happy President to exercise restraint...

CNN: Russians Bragged They Could Use Flynn Relationship To Influence Trump about 3 hours ago

Russian officials bragged during the 2016 presidential campaign that they could use a cultivated relationship...

CNN: Comey Thinks Trump Was Trying To Influence Him Regarding Russia Probe about 3 hours ago

Former FBI Director James Comey believes President Donald Trump was trying to influence his thinking...

Report: WH Exploring Whether It Can Use Ethics Rule To Limit Special Counsel about 4 hours ago

The White House is looking at whether it can use a federal ethics rule...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.