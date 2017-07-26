TPM Livewire

Reports: ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Wants To Take Sean Spicer For A Spin

RNC communications director and chief strategist Sean Spicer leaves Trump Tower, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016, in New York. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci/AP
By Published July 26, 2017 6:34 pm

ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” wants to take a turn around the dance floor with former White House spokesman Sean Spicer, Politico reported Wednesday evening.

The New York Post first reported, citing an unnamed “TV insider,” that the ABC show reached out to Spicer — an idea the source said “has legs.”

Politico confirmed, citing two unnamed sources, that the dance competition show “expressed interest” in Spicer, who resigned from his White House job last week.

Spicer spent the afternoon in New York meeting with Fox News, CBS, NBC News and ABC’s news division, according to the report, which cited multiple unnamed sources.

Another member of President Donald Trump’s administration, Energy Secretary Rick Perry, appeared on “Dancing With the Stars” in September 2016 and joined Trump’s cabinet only a few months later.

Trump’s former spokesman and the network both kept mum on Wednesday about their prospects for a pas de deux.

“We don’t comment on casting,” an ABC News representative told the New York Post.

Spicer told the New York Post, “I have no comment.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
Reports: 'Dancing With The Stars' Wants To Take Sean Spicer For A Spin

