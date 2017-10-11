TPM Livewire

Trump To Nominate John Kelly Deputy As Next DHS Chief

PIN-IT
Andrew Harnik/AP
By Published October 11, 2017 3:37 pm

President Donald Trump on Wednesday nominated Kirstjen Nielsen to lead the Department of Homeland Security, beginning the process to fill a vacancy left by current White House chief of staff John Kelly.

In a statement, the White House said Nielsen “has extensive professional experience in the areas of homeland security policy and strategy, cybersecurity, critical infrastructure, and emergency management.”

“She is the first nominee for this position to have previously worked within the Department of Homeland Security, having served there in two administrations,” the statement noted.

Politico first reported Nielsen’s impending nomination Wednesday.

Nielsen, a longtime DHS official who shepherded Kelly though the Senate confirmation process when he was picked to lead the agency, moved to the White House with Kelly when he took the job as Trump’s chief of staff in July. She now serves as deputy White House chief of staff.

NBC News noted that Nielsen was a “key player” in Trump’s travel ban and restrictions on immigration.

Read the White House’s full press release on Nielsen’s nomination below:

President Donald J. Trump Nominates Kirstjen Nielsen as Secretary of Homeland Security

Today, President Donald J. Trump announced his intent to nominate Kirstjen Nielsen for the position of Secretary of Homeland Security.  Ms. Nielsen is currently the White House principal deputy chief of staff.

Ms. Nielsen has extensive professional experience in the areas of homeland security policy and strategy, cybersecurity, critical infrastructure, and emergency management.  She is the first nominee for this position to have previously worked within the Department of Homeland Security, having served there in two administrations, first as senior legislative policy director for Transportation and Security Administration under President George W. Bush and then as Department of Homeland Security Chief of Staff under President Trump.  Before joining the Trump Administration, Ms. Nielsen founded a risk and security management consulting firm.  She previously served as Special Assistant to the President and senior director for prevention, preparedness, and response on the White House Homeland Security Council under President George W. Bush, in addition to serving as a corporate attorney and as a congressional staff member.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Matt Shuham
Matt Shuham is a news writer for TPM. He was previously assistant editor of The National Memo and managing editor of the Harvard Political Review. He is available by email at mshuham@talkingpointsmemo.com and on Twitter @mattshuham.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Trump To Nominate John Kelly Deputy As Next DHS Chief about 2 hours ago

President Donald Trump on Wednesday nominated Kirstjen Nielsen to lead the Department of Homeland Security,...

Trump Insists He Has A 'Very Good Relationship’ With Tillerson about 2 hours ago

President Donald Trump is maintaining that he and his secretary of state have “a...

Trump Rages At Media: 'Frankly Disgusting' They Can Write Anything about 3 hours ago

President Donald Trump on Wednesday said it was “frankly disgusting” that the media “is...

NBC News Head: Weinstein Story Didn’t Have ‘The Elements We Needed To Air It’ about 3 hours ago

NBC News did not run the Harvey Weinstein story that one of its contributors...

Report: Zinke Attended Fundraisers While On Taxpayer-Funded Trips about 5 hours ago

During official trips throughout the U.S. on taxpayer-funded flights, Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke also...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.