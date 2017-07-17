TPM Livewire

Reports: Weekend Break-In At GOP Sen. Dean Heller’s Las Vegas Office

Bill Clark/CQPHO
By Published July 17, 2017 9:50 am

Sen. Dean Heller’s (R-NV) Las Vegas office was broken into over the weekend, according to several reports.

KLAS and the Las Vegas Review-Journal both reported that the break-in occurred Saturday morning at 8930 W. Sunset Road in Las Vegas, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. KVVU reported the break-in occurred on Sunday afternoon, also according to police.

KLAS also reported, citing an unnamed source “close to the story,” that a threatening note was left in the office. An unnamed spokesperson for Heller told the network: “[W]e can’t comment on/discuss ongoing investigations.” 

Neither the LVMPD nor Heller’s office immediately responded to TPM’s requests for comment.

Widely seen as a potential dissenting voice on Senate Republicans’ Obamacare repeal bill, Heller has faced constituent pressure in recent weeks to block the bill from receiving a vote in the Senate.

Matt Shuham
Matt Shuham is a news writer for TPM. He was previously assistant editor of The National Memo and managing editor of the Harvard Political Review. He is available by email at mshuham@talkingpointsmemo.com and on Twitter @mattshuham.
Reports: Weekend Break-In At GOP Sen. Dean Heller's Las Vegas Office

