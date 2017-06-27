TPM Livewire

Pew Survey: U.S. Favorability Declines Because Of Trump Leadership

Evan Vucci/AP
Published June 27, 2017 10:14 am

President Donald Trump’s policies and character have had a negative impact on how the rest of the world views the United States, according to a Pew Research report that surveyed more than 40,000 residents from 37 nations around the globe.

A median of just 22 percent of respondents said they have confidence in Trump’s leadership, according to the report that gathered opinions from February to May 2017. A similar survey conducted at the end of former President Barack Obama’s presidency found 64 percent of respondents from the same countries indicated they were confident in Obama’s ability to make decisions.

The decline in approval of the U.S. President was sharpest in Europe, Asia, Mexico and Canada. Only two countries gave Trump a better score than Obama: Russia and Israel.

The countries that indicated they had lost confidence in the U.S. President also said their overall image of the United States had decreased, down from 64 percent saying they have a favorable view of America at the end of the Obama administration to 49 percent currently.

Of all his policies, Trump’s plan to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border was the most unpopular, with a median of 76 percent of people from all 37 countries saying they were opposed to the plan. Other unpopular policies include: withdrawing from international trade and climate agreements, as well as Trump’s travel ban.

The President’s character was also a factor in his negative rating around the globe, with the majority of those surveyed saying Trump is arrogant, intolerant and even dangerous. Among the positive characteristics tested in the survey, most said they think Trump is a strong leader.

The results for Pew’s surveys are based on in-person and over-the-phone interviews and come from national samples, unless noted differently.

Nicole Lafond
