Report: Trump Couldn’t Find A Hamburg Hotel Room In Time For G20 Summit

President Donald Trump apparently waited too long to book a hotel room for the G20 summit in Hamburg, and other world leaders snapped up every luxury hotel in town, according to a report published Wednesday by BuzzFeed.

BuzzFeed cited local German-language outlets reporting that Trump, whose name is associated with an international hotel chain, was unable to book a room in the Four Seasons (occupied by Saudi Arabia’s King Salman) or any other luxury hotel in Hamburg by the time Trump’s staff called in search of board.

Trump’s staff is instead staying at the U.S. Consulate General in Hamburg, according to the report, and the President is staying in Hamburg’s official Senate guest house guarded by police, according to an Associated Press report cited by BuzzFeed.

The Senate guesthouse is located at the address “Schöne Aussicht 26,” or “Beautiful View 26,” near the city’s Islamic center and the Russian general consulate.