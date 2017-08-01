Report: Trump Tells Members Of His Golf Club The White House Is ‘A Real Dump’

President Donald Trump explained his frequent weekend visits to his own properties by disparaging the White House in no uncertain terms, according to a report published Tuesday by Sports Illustrated.

Sports Illustrated reported that Trump recently explained his frequent weekend visits to his private golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, by telling members, “That White House is a real dump.”

In contrast, Trump is in the habit of lavishing effusive praise on his own properties, Sports Illustrated reported, citing numerous people who have played golf with Trump: “Is this not the most beautiful asphalt you’ve ever seen in your life?”

His unflattering characterization of the White House was at odds with remarks Trump made Tuesday to small business owners.

“Great honor to be here,” he said. “This magnificent house known as the White House.”