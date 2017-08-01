TPM Livewire

Report: Trump Tells Members Of His Golf Club The White House Is ‘A Real Dump’

FILE - In this June 27, 2012, file photo, Donald Trump stands on the 14th fairway during a pro-am round of the AT&T National golf tournament at Congressional Country Club in Bethesda, Md. A set of golf clubs that Donald Trump gifted to a former caddie before becoming president is being auctioned off. Boston-based RR Auction says Trump used the TaylorMade RAC TP ForgedIrons clubs at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Patrick Semansky/AP
Published August 1, 2017

President Donald Trump explained his frequent weekend visits to his own properties by disparaging the White House in no uncertain terms, according to a report published Tuesday by Sports Illustrated.

Sports Illustrated reported that Trump recently explained his frequent weekend visits to his private golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, by telling members, “That White House is a real dump.”

In contrast, Trump is in the habit of lavishing effusive praise on his own properties, Sports Illustrated reported, citing numerous people who have played golf with Trump: “Is this not the most beautiful asphalt you’ve ever seen in your life?”

His unflattering characterization of the White House was at odds with remarks Trump made Tuesday to small business owners.

“Great honor to be here,” he said. “This magnificent house known as the White House.”

