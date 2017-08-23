Report: Trump Called GOP Sen. About His Bill To Shield Special Counsel

President Donald Trump called Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) and expressed his unhappiness with a bill Tillis co-sponsored to shield Justice Department special counsels from political influence, Politico reported Wednesday evening.

Politico reported, citing an unnamed source familiar with the call, that Trump told Tillis that he was unhappy with the bill the senator co-sponsored with Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE), and did not want it to pass.

Trump called Tillis on Aug. 7, according to the report, a day after Tillis said on Fox News that there was “no question” the bill was partly directed at Trump.

Tillis said the bill reflected concern about Trump’s reaction to Robert Mueller, the special counsel overseeing the federal investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, and that he and Coons set its effective date to reflect that concern.

A Tillis spokesman confirmed the date of the call to Politico, but declined to comment on its contents.

White House spokeswoman Lindsay Walter told Politico, “We do not comment on private conversations the President has with members of Congress.”

Trump has repeatedly expressed his displeasure with the investigation, and has reportedly asked about his power to pardon his aides, family and himself.