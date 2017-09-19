Moore Reportedly Claimed Endorsement From Deceased Conservative Activist

Alabama GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore reportedly listed the deceased conservative activist Phyllis Schlafly under his “endorsements” webpage until Monday, despite the fact that the Eagle Forum founder died more than a year ago.

Schlafly disappeared from Moore’s website after RollCall asked to see a press release announcing her endorsement, the outlet reported Tuesday. Schlafly’s name had been listed next to the text: “Late President, Eagle Forum; inference of Ed Martin.”

According to the report, after RollCall first asked for the press release, Moore’s campaign initially said there wasn’t one, and instead provided a link to a statement Martin, Eagle Forum’s current president, gave Breitbart News regarding his own endorsement.

Martin told Breitbart about a speech he and Schlafly had seen Moore, the former chief justice of the Alabama Supreme Court, give to the group.

“He gave an amazing speech and Phyllis and I sat and watched in wonder: here was a man who understood – in his very bones – the fights we are facing: limited government, the role of judges, and the power of God!” Martin said. “Phyllis admired Roy and his life and work. She believed in him.”

Moore announced his candidacy for the Senate seat vacated by Attorney General Jeff Sessions in April. Schlafly died in September 2016. Katie Frost, communications director for Moore’s campaign, did not immediately respond to TPM’s request for comment.

Schlafly was a driving force behind the movement to defeat the Equal Rights Amendment to the Constitution. While she endorsed Donald Trump for the presidency before her death, she claimed that Eagle Forum’s board was trying to force her out of the group as a result (a member of the group’s board denied the story at the time.)

Much of the group’s leadership were strong supporters of Sen. Ted Cruz’s (R-TX) presidential bid.

Martin, on whose inference the erstwhile Schlafly endorsement was based, was still listed as an endorser Tuesday on Moore’s website.