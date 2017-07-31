TPM Livewire

Report: Kushner Called Trump Campaign Too Disorganized To Collude With Russia

UNITED STATES - JULY 31: Jared Kushner, White House adviser and President Trump's son-in-law, arrives in the Capitol Visitor Center to participate in a lecture series with Hill interns on July 31, 2017. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
Tom Williams/CQPHO
By Published July 31, 2017 5:46 pm

President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner on Monday told congressional interns that Trump’s campaign was too disorganized to collude with Russia to influence the 2016 election, according to a report by Foreign Policy.

“They thought we colluded, but we couldn’t even collude with our local offices,” Kushner told interns in off-the-record remarks, according to Foreign Policy, which cited an unnamed source’s written notes on Kushner’s comments.

Kushner, who updated his security clearance form to reflect more than 100 previously unreported contacts with foreign officials and travel abroad, warned interns to keep track of their own contacts, per the report.

“There are 127 pages on the SF-86, but there are only two you guys have to worry about,” he said, referring to the form’s official designation. “Make sure you guys keep track of where you travel.”

Before Kushner spoke, according to Foreign Policy, the intern director warned those present not to leak his off-the-record remarks.

Per the report, Kushner said, “I’m a lot more comfortable talking to you guys today ’cause there isn’t any press.”

