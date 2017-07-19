TPM Livewire

Report: RNC Source Says GOP Guv Candidate’s Trump Criticism Cost Her

PIN-IT
Julio Cortez/AP
By Published July 19, 2017 4:30 pm

New Jersey gubernatorial candidate Kim Guadagno’s (R) campaign fundraising has suffered in part because of her criticism of President Donald Trump, an unnamed source told NJ.com for a story published Wednesday.

Guadagno, currently the state’s lieutenant governor, is lagging far behind her Democratic challenger, Phil Murphy, in recent polling. Current New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie’s rock bottom approval numbers probably aren’t helping her case.

But an unnamed “insider within the RNC’s top leadership” told NJ.com that Guadagno may be suffering financially due to her criticism of Trump following revelations that he had bragged during a 2005 taping of NBC’s “Access Hollywood” that he could kiss and grope women without their permission because he was famous.

“[The President] is unhappy with anyone who neglected him in his hour of need,” the unnamed source said, adding: “Christie was not as stalwart as some people in the party, but at least he didn’t go against him the way she did.”

After the “Access Hollywood” tapes were published, Guadagno wrote: “No apology can excuse away Mr. Trump’s reprehensible comments degrading women.”

And though plenty of Republicans, including House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI), criticized Trump over the tapes, former New Jersey Gov. Christine Whitman (R) seemed to agree with the unnamed RNC insider’s take.

“She went down there, and the [Republican National] Committee was reluctant to back the campaign in the way one would have expected. The implication was, ‘Well you were not a Trump supporter in the primary, and so don’t expect much money,'” Whitman told NJ.com.

Representatives for the Republican National Committee and the Republican Governors Association, which was also mentioned in the NJ.com story, did not immediately respond to TPM’s requests for comment.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Matt Shuham
Matt Shuham is a news writer for TPM. He was previously assistant editor of The National Memo and managing editor of the Harvard Political Review. He is available by email at mshuham@talkingpointsmemo.com and on Twitter @mattshuham.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Report: RNC Source Says GOP Guv Candidate’s Trump Criticism Cost Her 7 seconds ago

New Jersey gubernatorial candidate Kim Guadagno’s (R) campaign fundraising has suffered in part because...

Senate GOP Seeks To Revive Dead Repeal Effort With Last-Ditch Meeting 14 minutes ago

After a meeting at the White House where President Trump urged Republican senators to keep...

WaPo: Trump To End CIA Program Arming Syrian Rebels, In Move Russia Sought about 1 hours ago

President Donald Trump plans to scrap a covert CIA program arming and training rebels against Syrian leader...

Kobach: ‘We May Never Know’ Who Won 2016 Popular Vote (VIDEO) about 1 hours ago

The vice chair of the White House’s bogus “election integrity” commission said Wednesday that...

Trump Jokes That GOPer Heller 'Wants To Remain A Senator, Doesn't He?' about 2 hours ago

During a lunch meeting at the White House Wednesday between President Donald Trump and...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.