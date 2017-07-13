TPM Livewire

GOP Activist Seeking Clinton Emails Who Claimed To Rep Flynn Committed Suicide

PIN-IT
Michael Flynn, President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for National Security advisor gets in an elevator at Trump Tower, Monday, Dec. 5, 2016, in New York. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik/AP
By Published July 13, 2017 6:43 pm

Peter W. Smith, the Republican operative who sought to obtain and publicize emails he thought were stolen from Hillary Clinton’s private server, committed suicide days after he told a reporter about his efforts, according to the Chicago Tribune.

The Chicago Tribune reported Thursday night, citing a Minnesota state death record filed in Olmsted County, that Smith killed himself on May 14 days after he talked to the Wall Street Journal about his hunt for Clinton’s emails. That account was also included in a medical examiner’s report and a Rochester police report, according to the Tribune.

Smith left a statement police referred to as a suicide note, according to the report, in which he said there was “NO FOUL PLAY WHATSOEVER” involved in his death.

According to the Tribune, Smith cited a downturn in his own health and an expiring life insurance policy in the note. He died at the Aspen Suites in Rochester, which the report characterized as a “hotel used almost exclusively by Mayo Clinic patients and relatives.”

The Wall Street Journal in June reported that Smith contacted hackers in hopes of gaining access to a trove of emails he believed was hacked from Clinton’s server and claimed he had ties to former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn. Smith told the Journal that he was unable to authenticate the emails several hacker groups offered him, and therefore “told all the groups to give them to WikiLeaks.”

According to the report, Smith spoke to the Journal 10 days before his death.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

GOP Activist Seeking Clinton Emails Who Claimed To Rep Flynn Committed Suicide 5 seconds ago

Peter W. Smith, the Republican operative who sought to obtain and publicize emails he thought...

DOJ Charges Two Former Staffers With Sharing Nude Images Of House Member 38 minutes ago

The Department of Justice on Thursday announced charges against two former House staffers related...

Trump Changes Tune On Russian Lawyer Meeting: 'Maybe It Was Mentioned' about 2 hours ago

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he may have previously heard about his son and...

Advocacy Groups Accuse Trump Camp Of Violating Law In Russian Meeting about 3 hours ago

Three advocacy groups on Thursday accused Donald Trump’s presidential campaign -- in addition to...

Trump Tells French First Lady She's 'In Such Good Shape' (VIDEO) about 4 hours ago

During a visit to Paris Thursday, President Donald Trump remarked upon the French first...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.