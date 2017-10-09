TPM Livewire

Reports: Google Has Found Russian-Bought Ads On Its Ad Network, YouTube

PIN-IT
Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP
By Published October 9, 2017 11:27 am

Google has discovered that Russian operatives spent “tens of thousands of dollars” on advertising associated with its products and services, the Washington Post reported on Sunday.

The Washington Post reported, citing unnamed sources familiar with Google’s internal investigation, that the operatives who bought the ads “aimed to spread disinformation across Google’s many products, which include YouTube, as well as advertising associated with Google search, Gmail, and the company’s DoubleClick ad network.”

Those sources told the Washington Post that the ads Google is looking at “cost less than $100,000” and that the company is still working to distinguish whether all of the ads were bought by operatives or if some came from legitimate accounts.

According to the report, the ads purchased on Google appear to be from a different source than the 3,000 ads purchased on Facebook by a Kremlin-linked “troll farm.”

The company discovered the ads by downloading historical data from Twitter, according to the Washington Post, and using it “to link Russian Twitter accounts to other accounts that had used Google’s services to buy ads.”

Google told the Washington Post in September that it had “seen no evidence this type of ad campaign was run on our platforms.”

The company declined to comment to the Washington Post in October. In a statement to CNN, however, Google spokesperson Andrea Faville said the company is “taking a deeper look to investigate attempts to abuse our systems” and will “provide assistance to ongoing inquiries.”

Read the full report here.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Feinstein Announces She Will Run For Re-Election In 2018 58 minutes ago

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), the top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, on Monday announced...

Reports: Google Has Found Russian-Bought Ads On Its Ad Network, YouTube about 1 hours ago

Google has discovered that Russian operatives spent "tens of thousands of dollars" on advertising...

Conway: Corker's Response To Trump's Tweets Was 'Incredibly Irresponsible' about 2 hours ago

Senior White House adviser Kellyanne Conway on Monday criticized Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN) for responding to...

CNN: Pence Spent More Than $200K To Attend Colts Game He Walked Out Of about 2 hours ago

Vice President Mike Pence spent more than $200,000 to attend the 49ers-Colts game he left on Sunday after...

Corker: Trump Could Set The United States 'On The Path To World War III' about 3 hours ago

Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN) on Sunday excoriated President Donald Trump in an interview where...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.